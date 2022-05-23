Parks And Recreation Department Reveals Route 66 Festival Details And Sponsors

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is finalizing details for the Route 66 Festival, set to take place Saturday, June 11 at City Park in downtown Edwardsville.

The annual Route 66 Festival will begin at 8 a.m. with the yearly 10k, sponsored by the Metro Milers. After the festival officially opens at 10 a.m., eventgoers can expect new and returning vendors selling boutique or artisan products, as well as a non-profit area showcasing local organizations that serve the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout the day, there will be an open mic event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the classic car show at 3 p.m., and car cruise at 6 p.m. Festivities will also include a family zone with inflatables, face painting, and a petting zoo. Local organizations including the Children’s Museum, Edwardsville Art Center, and the YMCA will have interactive booths.

Patrons can expect to boogie all day and into the evening with live music from 2-11 p.m. The Matt Taul Group, a local band from Godfrey will play from 2-4 p.m. and The Nudge Band will perform from 4-6 p.m. The Midnight Piano Band will be onstage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Dirty Muggs will finish out the night with music from 9-11 p.m.

The City would like to thank the event sponsors who help to make this event possible. The Mother Road Sponsor for the 11th year in a row is Cork Tree Creative, a local, full-service marketing firm. Hot Rod Sponsors are CMT, an infrastructure company, and Republic Services, a recycling and waste service provider. This year’s Roadster Sponsors include Busey Bank, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, and Solution Roofing, LLC.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: edwardsvilleroute66.com. You can also find Edwardsville Route 66 Festival on Facebook by searching @EdwardsvilleRouteSixtySix.

More like this: