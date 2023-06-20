GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Splash Pad is now going in full stride with normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said today.

The new fence for the Splash Pad area is completed and, Logan said, “looks great.”

“The new fence has been installed and will help keep kids in there,” he added. “Children won’t be able to wander. Aesthetically, it looks nice.”

Logan said the feedback he has received is very positive about the Godfrey Splash Pad and that so far this summer, people are enjoying the facility.

“Godfrey has been working very hard to improve the quality of life for residents,” explained Logan. “Things are going really well and we hope to keep building.”

