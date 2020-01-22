St. Louis - St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel guests will want to pay close attention to changes in parking and entrance instructions for their visits from Thursday, January 23 through Sunday, January 26 when Union Station hosts the 2020 NHL Fan Fair™.

Access to the St. Louis Union Station parking lots will be available via both 21st St. and 18th St., south of Market St. For the duration of the event, 20th Street will be closed to vehicles and open only for pedestrian traffic as the main NHL Fan Fair entrance.

A map featuring alternative parking options can be downloaded below.

From Thursday through Sunday, the Aquarium can only be accessed through Union Station's South Entrance. There will be no path to the Aquarium from the St. Louis Union Station Hotel or the hotel's Midway exhibit space where the NHL Fan Fair will be underway.

St. Louis Wheel guests can access the Wheel and Wheel Park from the south parking lot or the 20th Street pedestrian area during the event dates.

Dates/Times for NHL Fan Fair:

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday, January 23, at 3 p.m. -- 10 p.m.

Friday, January 24, 3 p.m. -- 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 26, 10 a.m.-- 4 p.m.

For more information on the NHL Fan Fair, visit: https://www.nhl.com/fans/all-star/2020-fan-fair

For more information on the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, visit www.stlouisaquarium.com. The St. Louis Wheel website is www.thestlouiswheel.com.

More like this: