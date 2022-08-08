ALTON - Juniors Parker Mayhew and Nate Bartlett won the championship of the Riverbend Tennis Open in the boys under 16 division and had an outstanding summer of play. The Redbird teammates defeated James McKeever and Alex Teutken, also from Alton, and Caden and Ryne Breyer from Civic Memorial.

Parker and Nate are selections for the Auto Butler Alton High Athlete of the Month.

Mayhew played number one singles and doubles for the Redbirds and Bartlett played number six singles and three doubles.

Coach Jesse Macias said: “The nice part about playing summer tennis tournaments is that you have the opportunity to play with different partners. I don’t think Parker and Nate played together at all during the season, but they played well in the Riverbend Open.

"Both players are steady from the baseline and they are aggressive at the net. They make a good team.”

While Mayhew has been a varsity member and all-conference performer since his freshman year, Bartlett cracked the top six as a sophomore and was a first-time all-conference player for the Redbirds for the first time this year.

Macias also said: “It is amazing how far Nate has come. During his freshman season, he was a novice and did not seem focused all the time. But, he put a lot of work in the off-season, and his consistency and play improved a lot. I see him as a top-four player for us next year.

"Parker has always been at the top of our lineup. That is a tough position to be in when you are young and don’t have the experience of older players playing at number one or two. But, Parker has handled it well and I think he will have a big season in 2023.”

