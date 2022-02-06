ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Parker Macias had one of his best games on the season in the Quincy Notre Dame Shootout Saturday in a 49-36 victory over Hamilton West Hancock.

Macias tallied 14 points in the first quarter to set the tone for the Explorers.

Kendall Lavender had 14 points for Marquette and Owen Williams 10 points.

Marquette is now 15-10 on the season.

The Explorers play at Routt Catholic on Tuesday and host Father McGivney Catholic on Friday, then travel to Civic Memorial for a game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and host Gibualt Catholic on Thursday, Feb. 17, in their final regular-season game before the IHSA regional play begins.