EDWARDSVILLE - The Parker & Co. Boutique women’s apparel e-commerce business is expanding by selling clothing at Kindred in West County Mall.

Parker & Co. owner Sara Duguay has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville since late 2018. She has consulted continuously with SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May to gain insights and guidance on running her business more efficiently.

Parker & Co offers a large variety of apparel and accessories for women. Duguay brings in the latest trends and timeless classics. Her variety of dresses, tops, bottoms, graphic tees, swim and athletic wear give women a youthful, but appropriate appearance for their everyday or workday wear.

Duguay is ecstatic about the opportunity as Kindred is known for providing the widest selection of fashion, accessories and giftables in the Kansas and Missouri areas. The shop has multiple boutique collections in one place.

“Jo Ann is easy to talk to and gives me an immediate response. She understands what I want to do with my business,” Duguay said. “She helps with any questions I have. It has been nice to have someone who has the entrepreneur mindset. I don’t know many people who own businesses.”

May has provided marketing assistance and expansion guidance, along with other business-related suggestions. In addition, she has offered research on the women’s apparel industry, competitors in the area and other relative information.

Article continues after sponsor message

Duguay, who consistently receives positive customer feedback about her styles and quality goods, takes pride in offering high quality products that give women the confidence to feel comfortable while wearing trendy clothes.

“Sara is extremely motivated and business savvy,” May said. “It has been a joy working with her, as she establishes her brand. I am always happy to help and look forward to all of Parker & Co.’s successes.”

Parker & Co. Boutique is named after Sara’s daughter, Parker. Duguay hopes that Parker will want to be involved when she is old enough and perhaps take over the company one day.

Parker & Co Boutique offers discounts to those who follow on Facebook or Instagram. Also look for Duguay’s brand ambassador program at google.com/forms.

To shop, visit online at parkerandcoboutique.com or in person at Kindred, located at 56 West County Center Dr. in Des Peres, Mo.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Parker & Co. Boutique, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

More like this: