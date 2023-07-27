EDWARDSVILLE – Paris Somerville, Evergreen Hall resident at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023-2024 James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship. The scholarship is given annually to an academically motivated student with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who has demonstrated civic leadership in community service and housing activities.

“I would like to thank SIUE for giving me this scholarship to assist me in pursuing my academic goals and education,” said Somerville. “I am very grateful for this offer to receive a scholarship.”

The Chicago native will be graduating in May 2024 with a degree in computer science and mathematics. She hopes to pursue a master’s degree in computer science or management information systems upon graduation and hopes to secure a job as a software engineer or in the information technology field.

Somerville has stayed involved on campus as a student-athlete on the Women’s Track and Field team.

The James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship Award was created in memory of James R. Anderson, a former associate director of University Housing at SIUE. Recipients are granted $1,000 per semester.

For more information regarding the James R. Anderson Housing Scholarship, contact Mallory Sidarous, Director of University Housing at (618) 650-4630 or msidaro@siue.edu .

