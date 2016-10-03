MARYVILLE - Parents who attended Saturday’s The Anderson Chapter of SHARE annual memorial event, along with unveiling a new Angel of Hope Statue, were both moved and honored.

The event was held on the grounds of Anderson Hospital. Here we share a few of their thoughts about the new statue and memorial activities:

“Just wanted to say a few short words on how much of an impact the walk had on my husband and I today... When I am around these amazing people I know I am not alone, and even more importantly that my baby is not alone.”

- Cynthia and Nicholas Johnson, In honor of our son Logan Robert 1/12/16

“Through the sadness of losing our daughter Natalie, we knew we wanted her memory to live on forever. Through her, other babies gone too soon, and the support of our families, friends, and Anderson Hospital staff and volunteers, that dream is now a reality. My heart was full of pride, happiness and love throughout the dedication of the newest Angel of Hope Statue, knowing my daughter's short life helped make this happen.” - Susan Branding.

“We lost our son Caleb Michael Mayfield on August 22, 2008. "The walk every year brings me comfort and peace knowing that he will always be remembered not just by my family and I but also by my fellow SHARE families. It is always wonderful to see the staff from the Womens Pavilion support our walk and to see the wonderful nurses who made the worst day of my life bearable." - Elizabeth Mayfield.

""This year was my first walk. My husband and I lost our firstborn son, Ellis, on New Year's Day. Before then, I didn't even know what Share was. Now I don't know where I would be without it. To me, the walk was a collective honoring of all the babies represented by the grieving families. Even though we didn't all know each other's names, we were bonded together in those moments; both mourning and celebrating the children we longed to hold in our arms."

