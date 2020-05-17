ALTON - A small parade passed by the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation Center (formerly the Eunice Smith Home) on Friday afternoon and close to 40 AMT residents sat out on a nice afternoon to wave to relatives and loved ones.

Friday was the first time for the residents to visit their loved ones in the past two months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Those who participated in the parade passed along the east side and front of the building. There were 25 cars in the parade, which was led by an Alton Police car and trailed by an Alton Fire Department truck.

