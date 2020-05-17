Ann Larson (left) and Rita Cooke hold up signs for the residents of Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy (the former Eunice Smith Home) during a parade Friday.

ALTON - A small parade passed by the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation Center (formerly the Eunice Smith Home) on Friday afternoon and close to 40 AMT residents sat out on a nice afternoon to wave to relatives and loved ones.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday was the first time for the residents to visit their loved ones in the past two months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Those who participated in the parade passed along the east side and front of the building. There were 25 cars in the parade, which was led by an Alton Police car and trailed by an Alton Fire Department truck.

More like this:

Community Asked To Help Cover Expenses For Alton Cheerleaders’ Thanksgiving Parade Trip
Yesterday
Vietnam Veteran Bill Varble Alton Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal
May 27, 2025
Alton Hosts 158th Annual Memorial Day Parade Honoring Veterans
May 27, 2025
Alton Prepares for 158th Memorial Day Parade
May 24, 2025
100 Years Ago: "Satan Drives with the Dare-Devil" During Alton Automobile Club Safety Week
Jun 12, 2025

 