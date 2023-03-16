ALTON - A few local Papa Johns locations are participating in a fundraiser to benefit the Alton Community Service League - the fundraiser begins today (March 16) and runs until this Sunday, March 19, at the Alton, Wood River, Glen Carbon, and Waterloo Papa Johns locations.

Those who order Papa Johns from those locations on those days using the promo code “ACSL” will get 20% off their order, and 20% of that discounted price will be donated to the Alton Community Service League. Public Relations Chair Jean Conrady said that money goes right back into the community.



“The Alton Community Service League really does a lot of volunteering, and also as part of raising funds, we also give back to the community all the funds that are raised in beautification or in ways to help other organizations get their groups going,” Conrady said. “We give back to the community in grants and we also do some beautification projects throughout the community.”

She said the proceeds from this event will allow them to approve grant requests from some local organizations, pending ACSL committee approval.

“The people that wanted grants this year submitted grant requests, and we will be granting those requests coming up soon,” she said. “Next month, I’ll be able to provide all the different groups that received grants through our fundraising effort.”

She concluded by saying: “Do as much as you can, keep ordering pizza, and we really appreciate it!”

