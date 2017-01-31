ALTON - A delivery driver from Papa John's was robbed at gunpoint around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said a driver from Papa John's was dispatched to and address on Maxey Street in Alton Monday evening. Upon arriving at the address, Simmons said the delivery driver saw a male in a dark hoodie sitting on a porch. The shadowy figure then allegedly brandished a handgun to the driver and robbed the driver of a small amount of cash and pizzas before escaping on foot.

Simmons said the driver immediately called 911 and police responded to the scene, eventually finding the discarded pizza boxes - but not the pizzas - in the vicinity of the address.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Apparently, he took the pizzas out and ditched the boxes," Simmons said.

The Alton Police Department called for canine assistance, which was unavailable at that hour. The Wood River Police Department brought their canine unit to the scene, but Simmons said the trail went cold when the dog lost the scent somewhere in the neighborhood.

No physical description of the suspect is available at this time, and Simmons said detectives are currently working on the case after already working on it through the night.

Anyone with further information on the robbery is invited to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

More like this: