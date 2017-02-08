JERSEY 51, CARROLLTON 43: Kurt Hall led with 15 points as Jersey upended Carrollton 51-43 in a non-conference game at Havens Gym Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 8-16 on the year.

Jake Ridenhour and A.J. Shaw each had 10 points for JCHS, with Ridenhour grabbing 10 rebounds and Shaw seven; Blake Wittman added eight points for the Panthers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeremy Watson had 22 points for Carrollton, while Jerrett Smith contributed nine points.

“Carrollton is always a tough out,” Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. “They play really hard and pound for pound rebound as well as anybody. We played very good defense in the first half and our offense began to click in the second. I would have liked to have finished the game better, but in a tough season like we are having we will take every win we can get.”

More like this: