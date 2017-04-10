JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s boys track and field team is showing great depth overall in its first few meets of the outdoor season.

Jersey captured the team championship in the Jersey Relays Friday night with some solid teams participating.

Quincy, Granite City, Marquette Catholic, and Civic Memorial were some of the top boys teams entered.

“We have a pretty deep team,” Jersey head boys track and field coach Harold Landon said. “We are decent in the field events and once we get to the track we are also good. We placed third at the Greenville Invitational out of 15 teams and we carried on with the meet here on Friday with the first place team finish.”

Ben Flowers, Jacob Ridenhour, Austin Kimbrel, Kevin Hall, Lucas Ross and Derek Hill drew praise from Jersey head track coach Harold Landon for their relay efforts. He looks for solid things from all the boys this year.

Jersey boys finished first in the following events:

Shot put relay (120-3.5)

1,600 Medley (3:48.2)

Heavy Man 4 x 100 (49.6)

Freshman-Sophomore 4 x 100 (47.8)

4 x 100 relay (45.3)

4 x 400 relay (3:39.3).

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey was second in the following:

4 x 1,600 relay (21:01.9)

Triple jump (110-5.5)

Intermediate hurdles relay (1:13.4)

Discus relay (256-3)

4 x 200 relay (1:38.4)

4 x 800 relay (9:33.1)

Freshman-sophomore distance medley (12:20.9).

Carrollton placed second in the long jump relay (54-0) and the heavy man 4 x 100 relay (53.9). Marquette Catholic was first in the 4 x 200 relay (1:37.4). Marquette was second in both the 4 x 100 relay (45.4) and 4 x 400 relay (3:48.91), so the relays will be a strong suit for the Explorers this season.

More like this: