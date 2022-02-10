JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior basketball star Sam Lamer has been a key for the successful Panthers boys squad this season under head coach Stote Reeder.

Sam said he has played competitive basketball since third grade.

"I love the relationships I have built with my teammates and the amount of fun that I have had competing against great athletes on the court," he said.

Sam Lamer is one of the Quality Chrysler Jeep Ram Male Athletes of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Sam thanked his mom, Jill, dad, Scott, brother, Shane, and all his coaches and teammates for their help in making him a successful athlete.

The Jersey senior also has a love of America's National Pastime - baseball.

"I also enjoy playing baseball," he said.

The Jersey athlete added that "High school sports have helped me focus on my body more and really improve my work ethic. They have made me tougher, stronger, and more confident, which will help me in the future."

Sam is unsure which college he will attend next year or whether or not he will play a sport. He is a baseball pitcher/first baseman for the Panthers in the spring. The Jersey senior is also a member of the National Honor Society.

