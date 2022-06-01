ST. LOUIS - Panic! At The Disco will be bringing their Viva Las Vengeance Tour to St. Louis on October 9, 2022. They'll be playing at the Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. and can be bought here.

About Panic! At The Disco

Formed in Las Vegas, NV in 2004 Panic! At The Disco are a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rock band. They released their #1 album "Pray For The Wicked" in 2019 off the heels of their critically acclaimed fifth album, "Death Of A Bachelor.” "DOAB" debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards. The RIAA platinum selling release was the highest selling rock album and fourth-highest selling album released in 2016, according to Nielsen Soundscan. "DOAB" has also spawned RIAA certified gold singles “Hallelujah,” “LA Devotee,” Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” and platinum singles "Death Of A Bachelor,” "Emperor's New Clothes,” and “Victorious." The band’s song “House of Memories” off of DOAB is currently having a TikTok moment with over 2.1 billion views. Panic! At The Disco have been nominated for multiple awards, including the GRAMMYS, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, VMAs and more. In 2017 Urie made his Broadway debut, first starring as Charlie Price in the critically acclaimed, TONY Award-winning, Broadway hit Kinky Boots. In 2018, he received a TONY Award nomination for “Best Original Score Written For Theatre" for the song he wrote called “Simple Sponge” for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Outside of music, Urie founded the Highest Hopes Foundation - an umbrella fund which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that lead, develop, and advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

Article continues after sponsor message

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 - London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image

More like this: