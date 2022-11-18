ALTON – According to Marquette Catholic seniors Myles Paniagua and Charlie Fahnestock, they aren’t quite tired of each other yet.

The two have been playing soccer together for most of their lives, playing together for the Explorers and their club team, Alton Fighting Irish SC. Now they get to continue to be teammates in college because they’ll both be heading to Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) come August.

It all happened after the SWIC head coach Lindsay Eversmeyer popped over to Gordon Moore Park to catch a home game against Belleville East.

“She came to one of our games, and really liked what she saw in us, so I figured why not, I get to go with my best buddy too,” Paniagua said.

“She reached out to us both, we both went out and visited it and liked it. We’re going there with a couple of other buddies from CM so it should be fun,” Fahnestock added.

Marquette soccer head coach Brian Hoener only had good things to say about Myles and Charlie.

“These guys both have great skill sets, both very good students, both good people. So, I’m glad they have this opportunity and this door opened for them because they deserve it,” Marquette soccer head coach Brian Hoener said about the two.

What are the two looking forward two most about SWIC?

“Playing with friends and seeing what the college soccer program and experience are like,” Paniagua said.

“Probably being able to immediately get in there and start playing, I think that’s going to be fun. Playing with a bunch of different people too, making some new friends, and just start playing college soccer,” Fahnestock added.

Both of them also play baseball for Marquette but knew they wanted to pursue soccer collegiately.

Statistically, Paniagua was one of the leading goal scorers in the St. Louis region with 35 goals and 10 assists. Fahnestock had 18 assists and eight goals on the year.

Both played varsity for all four years.

“I think it’s a great opportunity and experience for them. You know, they play club ball together, they play high school together and now they get to continue that on for two more years,” Hoener said.

“I think Lindsay’s got two good guys coming over there and it’s a great opportunity to go in there and play with guys they’ve played with for a long time. I think that’s a special opportunity so I’m glad they have this chance.”

