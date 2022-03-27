ALTON - Myles Paniagua drove in two runs in the first game, while Joey Reinkenmeyer struck out eight in the nightcap as Marquette Catholic swept a doubleheader from Hardin Calhoun 15-2 and 6-0 Saturday at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The first game lasted four-and-a-half innings and was called because of the 10-run rule, while the Warriors were held to three hits in the second game.

In the first game, the Explorers scored four runs in the first inning, then exploded for eight runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take the game, with Calhoun scoring their only two runs of the day in the top of the third inning.

Paniagua had two hits and drove in his two runs for Marquette, while Broc Brown had a hit and drove in two runs, Sean Mitchell, Owen Williams and Kannon Kamp all had a hit and an RBI, Logan Sternickle had a hit and both Hayden Garner and Charlie Fahnestock each drove in a run.

Luke Wickenhauser had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs for the Warriors, while Cade Sievers, Connor Longnecker and Patrick Friedel all had hits in the opener.

Nolan Spiewak had three strikeouts on the mound for the Explorers, while Davis Wilson fanned four for Calhoun.

It was all Marquette in the second game, as the Explorers scored all six of their runs in the first inning to take the win.

Kamp had two hits and two RBIs in the game for Marquette, while Scott Vickrey also had a pair of hits and both Sternickle and Will Fahnestock had a hit and RBI each.

August Squire had two hits for the Warriors in the nightcap, while Bo Lorsbach had the only other hit.

Reinkenmeyer fanned eight in four innings on the mound to get the win, while Vickrey struck out three in relief. Jake Kress, Jack Webster and Friedel fanned two each on the mound for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 0-5 and next play Staunton at home on Wednesday, then play at Mt. Sterling Brown County Thursday with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. then play a doubleheader at Pittsfield next Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m. The Explorers go to 5-3 and play a home-and-home set with Metro-East Lutheran Tuesday and Thursday, the first game at Lloyd Hopkins Field and the return game at Martin Luther Field Thursday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Marquette plays two next Saturday, both on the road, at Civic Memorial in an 11 a.m. start, then plays at Freeburg in a 3 p.m. first pitch.

