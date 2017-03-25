Pancakes and purchases: ABOB hosts annual Spring Vendor Fair and Pancake Breakfast
ALTON - This year's Alton Band and Orchestra Builders Spring Vendor Fair and Pancake Breakfast was another successful event.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Held by the supportive collaborative of Alton band and orchestra family members, friends and alumni, the event gives the public an opportunity to view and buy a plethora of items and help the program purchase much needed items, repair instruments and more.
"These events keep us going," Alton Orchestra director Laura Plummer said. "The Alton Band and Orchestra Builders has been around for close to 70 years now and all of the funds raised goes to support our music programs throughout the district."
"Though we get a lot of support from the Alton School District, who has taken care of us, ABOB helps us sustain what the district can't. We cannot have this program without it."
The following vendors & crafters were selling items at the fair:
All Snaps
Origami Owl
Perfectly Posh
Nerium International
Tastefully Simple
Scentsy
Paparazzi
Norwex
Lila Rose
Jamberry Nails
LuLaRoe
Pampered Chef
Thirty-One
Young Living Essential Oils
Usborne Books & More
Younique
Nana’s Kitchen
Rodan & Fields
Pink Zebra
Lipsense
Tupperware
Real Time Pain Relief
Jordan Essential
Thrive by LeVel
Watkins
WorldVentures Travel
Joyce Factory Direct
It Works
AdvoCare
Buskins
doTerra
Mary Kay
Premier Jewelry
Makeup Eraser
KEEP Collective
Travelling Vineyard
Handmade Jewelry
Midwestern Charm
Craftgarden
Treasured Gems
Block Party
Happy Pat–Kenyan Art
100% Soy Wax Candles
Stitches & Seams by Sharon
Crafts by Glenda
Country Crafts
Crafts by D & J Lovett
NP Haley
Ceramics by Deborah
A.A. Bath
Stitchin On My Mind
Triple Arrow Designs
Fab Essentials,LLC
T2Creations
Copes Country Soaps
Artisan’s Enigma
Horseshoe, Etc
ETG Hair Butter
Necessary Accessary
Handmade Goodies by JC
Sharon’s Creations
BSweet Vintage Sweets
Matador Diamonds
Creative Blessings Specialty Shop
One of a Kind Design
J & J Creations
M & M Bowtique
A Glass of Harmony
Lulla Bell
Chloe’s Bee’s Wax Lip Balm
Gateway Residential Remodeling
Jill’s Fleece & Wreaths
TL’s Treasures
TKT Designs
JLDitterline Racing
More like this: