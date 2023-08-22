COLLINSVILLE - America's Conservative CountiesTM is delighted to announce the appointment of Pamela Moody to its esteemed Executive Board. Pamela's impressive background in accounting, business administration, and community engagement, along with her commitment to conservative principles, will undoubtedly bring valuable perspectives to the organization's mission of promoting conservative values across counties nationwide.

Pamela Moody, a distinguished professional with a diverse range of experiences, has joined the Executive Board of America's Conservative CountiesTM. Holding a degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Duquesne University and a Master's degree in Kinesiology from SIUE, Pamela has cultivated a successful career that spans both the private and public sectors.

Throughout her career, Pamela has worked in private and public accounting, excelling as a revenue accountant for Tampa Electric Company. Her skillset includes preparing tax returns for all forty-eight contiguous states, financial statement analysis, setting up accounting systems for small businesses, and providing invaluable assistance to clients dealing with IRS matters. Additionally, Pamela's tenure as an auditor and her expertise in fulfilling accounting reports for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Allegheny County underline her commitment to precision and professionalism.

In 1995, Pamela's journey led her to the Metro East region when her husband accepted a position at the Theatre Department at SIUE. It was then that she turned her passion for fitness into a thriving business. Under the banner of Integrated Body Studio, LLC, Pamela provided personalized instruction in Classical Pilates, Yoga, and various movement modalities. Her dedication extended to working with individuals from diverse backgrounds, including dancers, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those undergoing post-rehabilitation, offering expert guidance through her studio and master classes. Pamela's studies in yoga therapy and Ayurveda further enabled her to help individuals dealing with psychological trauma, addiction, anxiety, and depression.

Pamela's career trajectory took a new direction in 2020, as she became increasingly concerned about political upheaval and the perceived lack of effective leadership in mainstream parties. Fueled by her passion for positive change and proactive participation, Pamela chose to engage in the political process.

Pamela Moody is excited to bring her extensive expertise and dedication to the Madison County Conservative CaucusTM, an organization she believes offers an inclusive platform for all conservative voices that may feel marginalized in the midst of polarized extremes.

The Madison County Conservative Caucustm is a county chapter of America's Conservative CountiesTM (www.madcoconservatives.org). America’s Conservative CountiesTM stands as a prominent organization dedicated to championing conservative policies, defending traditional values, and fostering a sense of patriotism. With the addition of Pamela Moody to its Executive Board, the organization gains a passionate advocate for conservative ideals who has a proven track record of effectively reaching and inspiring people from all walks of life.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pamela Moody to our Executive Board. As Pamela Moody assumes this new role, America's Conservative CountiesTM looks forward to the invaluable contributions and fresh perspectives that her involvement will undoubtedly bring to our organization,” said Lee Wathan, Chairman.

