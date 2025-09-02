PALMYRA — Damian L. Pratt, 36, of Palmyra, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of criminal trespass to a residence.

Pratt allegedly struck his brother in the head with his hand, causing bodily harm. He was also charged after going to a home in Modesto despite being told by the resident that he was not allowed at the residence.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

