



EDWARDSVILLE – Painting with a Twist appears primed to become a favorite in the Metro East Illinois market. The business is located at 871 South Arbor Vitae Drive, Suite 103 in Edwardsville.

Painting with a Twist is ranked Entrepreneur’s No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise five years in a row. The Edwardsville business opened in October 2018.

Karen Korte, the owner, said Painting with a Twist is in a word, “fun.”

“We have lots of playlist music and it is a relaxed atmosphere,” she said. “People relax and have a good time. All of our artists have art degrees and have phenomenal art and entertaining skills. The artists really enjoy working with a wide variety of parties - kids, bachelorette, teens, etc."

The business is a BYOB studio and people are free to bring their food and drinks they wish, including alcohol (excluding kids parties).

The business is located in the area where Mike Shannon’s Grill in Edwardsville is located and also next to MOD on Trend. The building is back behind some trees, so sometimes people forget there are these highly successful businesses back there, but Korte wants to get the word out.

By day, Korte is an occupational therapy assistant. She has a degree in both business and occupational therapy. She also owns two car washes in Highland, so she is definitely an entrepreneur.

Painting with a Twist offers classes on certain nights of the week in-house and also does private parties. There are many team building nights at the location from Girl

Scouts, to soccer, and softball teams and businesses for bonding events.

The public classes are offered various nights throughout the week. Potential customers need to check the website calendar for dates and times of classes.

Korte advised for people to check out their website and schedule to either book a party or attend one of the public classes.

She said the franchise has over 13,000 paintings for people to choose from for parties and events.

For more info, call (618) 692-5110 or visit Painting with a Twist’s website at

https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/edwardsville/

