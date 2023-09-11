ALTON - Since her freshman year in high school, one thing can always be said about Marquette Catholic's Paige Rister in cross country and track - she epitomizes the word "consistency."

In every meet, Paige is always one of the Explorers' best runners and she has been for multiple seasons. She is primarily a distance runner. Recently, she finished with a time of 22:04.5 in the Granite City Invitational varsity race for women.

Page is typically a 3,200-meter runner for the Explorers in the spring in cross country.

Paige Rister is a Tucker's Automotive and Repair Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

Paige was pleased with her race in the Granite City Invitational.

"I think our girls did really well in Granite City," she said. "I am excited to see if I can get a P.R. this season in cross country. I ran a 20:40 for three miles last year at sectional and I hope this season to break 20 minutes. That is my goal."

The Explorers' senior has taken over a leadership role in the team and she tries to inspire the younger runners in both practices and meets. Paige is always a positive force for Marquette and even opponents with her outgoing personality.

She is being pushed by a top freshman Lilly Hannigan for the No. 2 spot on the Explorers and while competitive, she always cheers on Lilly and the other Marquette girls.

Paige said she was not planning to run in college at the moment and has not made a decision on where she will attend college.

"I think I will focus on my school work in college, but I will always run," she said. "I love running and I am looking forward to doing some half marathons while I am in college. I think overall, I like cross country better than track and field, but I love both and my teammates in each."

Congratulations to Paige for her recognition as Marquette Catholic and Tucker's Automotive and Repair Female Athlete of the Month.