ALTON - Paige Bradley of Marquette Catholic High School and Isabella Hall of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month of December at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey held at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Isabella Hall is an Alton High School senior and daughter of Joel and Amy Hall.

Isabella has been able to achieve the accomplishments of keeping 4.5 GPA, being in the top 2% of her class, and receiving the honor of Illinois State Scholars. She has taken multiple honor and AP courses, such as Pre-Calc, AP BIO 2, AP Statistics, and AP Psychology. She has also had the privilege to join honors programs such as National Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Isabella also participates in activities such as photography, which led to her being Editor for the Alton High School's yearbook three years in a row and winning many photography competitions throughout the state. She also works after school at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union as a teller.

Isabella plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College and taking advantage of their wonderful online transfer programs to study Data Analytics and science. She hopefully wants to one-day aid small minority businesses, much like what we have in our area, and help them construct and regulate their companies in ways that will continue to grow with the future business market and create more places like Alton and Godfrey that proudly support their small-owned businesses.

Paige Bradley is the daughter of proud parents, Phillip and Denise Bradley. She is a senior at Marquette Catholic high school. Paige has an older sibling named Payton Bradley, who is a Marquette Alumni, and graduated in 2019. She is grateful for the excellent education she is receiving from Marquette. Her educational journey will prepare her for the academic challenges she will face in college.

Taking challenging courses and being committed to doing her best, has earned Paige a 4.5 GPA and a place in the National Honors Society (NHS). In the NHS, Paige serves as a Service Coordinator. She helps assist with service projects for the whole school. For example, she has participated in a shoe drive for less fortunate individuals. She has also volunteered in a "liter removal activity" to help remove trash from the Alton community.

Paige has been a part of the Interact club since her freshman year and now serves as the President of Interact Club (sponsored by Rotary). She embodies the club’s motto, “service above self”. As President, she has planned numerous events. Some of these events include conducting an Animal shelter drive, creating art for a special needs classroom, and volunteering at a soup kitchen. She has a plethora of activities planned for the second semester. The other clubs she is a part of include serving as the Student Council and the Breast Cancer Awareness club. Paige likes to read, paint, swim, and take walks in her free time. She enjoys spending quality time with her family as well.

She plans on attending Maryville university to pursue a nursing degree with the long-term career goal of becoming a women’s health nurse practitioner.

Paige is appreciative of the education and leadership opportunities at Marquette. Being awarded student of the month and being acknowledged by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey is an honor for Paige.

Paige and Isabella each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Antione Williams.

