SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is now accepting applications for a statewide winter New Graduate RN Residency Program, a paid program for nurses to transition to professional practice.

For nurses with less than a year of hospital experience, the residency combines classroom lectures, hands-on activities and clinical scenario simulation with the support of a highly skilled education team. It is designed to ease the transition of newly graduated nurses from the classroom setting to the clinical practice environment, to promote quality and safety and reduce turnover rates for first-year nurses. Nurses returning to the bedside after more than five years in another role may also benefit from the program.

Residency participants receive clinical experience with one-to-one preceptors, didactic and simulation practicum, learn complex scenario-based concepts and are provided professional and emotional support to help them be successful in their new careers.

As noted, this is a fully paid program, and accepted applicants can also receive a sign-on bonus with a comprehensive benefit package including student loan repayment options. New graduate nurses can visit careers.hshs.org, add your zip code and search “Residency.” Please note there are multiple HSHS hospital locations listed; select your preferred location and click “Apply Now.”

Locations include St. John’s Hospital (SJS) in Springfield, St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital (SAE) in Effingham, St. Elizabeth's Hospital (SEO) in O'Fallon, St. Joseph's Hospital (SJH) in Highland, St. Joseph’s Hospital (SJB) in Breese, St. Francis Hospital (SFL) in Litchfield, Holy Family Hospital (HFG) in Greenville, St. Mary’s Hospital (SMD) in Decatur, and Good Shepherd Hospital (GSS) in Shelbyville.

“The RN Residency program truly prepares new graduate nurses for quality practice, as well as gives them the support and tools to compassionately serve our patients through our Franciscan ministry,” said Theresa Horne, MBS, MSN, NEA-BC, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at HSHS. “Our nurses develop excellent clinical skills along with a mission-driven passion to serve with empathy and care.”

HSHS also offers a Nurse Extern 2 position that provides opportunity for nursing students to start at a paid position even before they are licensed. It can jump starting their professional career by orienting to their unit as they start their nursing career journey while still being flexible with their school schedule. Nurse externs will work with nurse to begin department-specific orientation and training during last semester of nursing school. Eligibility guidelines are:

To apply for these or any other position at HSHS facilities, visit careers.hshs.org.

