ALTON - Alton 2-year-old Claire Yount is already way ahead of many of her peers in terms of accomplishments and community service work.

Claire already holds a few pageant titles and crowns over the last year. She also recently completed her first community service project over the holiday season. Claire hosted a diaper drive and was able to deliver more than 2,500 diapers and wipes to the Oasis Women’s Center.

Claire’s mother - Shannon - is exceptionally proud of her young daughter.

“She enjoys doing the pageants and just smiles,” Shannon said. “The pageants want their participants who hold titles to give back to their community. This is a great way to teach those skills and that mindset to children.”

Claire has received awards for Ultimate Beauty, Overall Sweetest Face, Best Hair and took home the title Tiny Miss Madison County. With her current title, she is getting ready to compete in the Midwest finals April 24-26 in St. Louis, MO.

Shannon thanked Claire’s daycare - Bright Tomorrows Learning Center - and the Alton Fire Department and Chief Jesse Jemison in their efforts to help with her diapers/wipes collection for the Oasis Center.

