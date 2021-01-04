ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced that in cooperation with restaurant advisors, they have formulated a new plan during the COVID-19 Pandemic that allows restaurants and bars to reopen. The new indoor dining plan will begin Monday.

Bars and restaurants in St. Louis County have been under intense restrictions because of COVID-19 since November 17 when indoor dining was prohibited.

Page said these are the following restrictions that will be in place in St. Louis County:

Occupancy of restaurants will be limited to 25 percent of fire code capacity. Or the total number of diners sitting six feet apart. Whichever is lower. Banquet facilities will also be limited in their occupancy to 25 percent or 50 people maximum when providing dining.

Article continues after sponsor message

New mask protocols will be put into place.

Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m.

Some bars will need to install physical barriers like plastic or plexiglass.

Restaurants and bars will record the names and contact information of patrons to assist in contact tracing investigations if that is necessary.

More like this: