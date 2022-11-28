63rd Annual Great River Road Run

ALTON - Luke Padesky won the men's race, while Savannah Brannan was the winner in the women's division of the 10-mile race, with Emil Schuleter and Alyssa Mann winning the men's and women's 5K runs in the 63rd Great River Road Run race, held Saturday morning in Alton, along the Great River Road.

The annual event is run along the Great River Road, overlooking the bluffs along the Mississippi River in Alton, and has been a staple in the Riverbend running community since 1959.

Padesky won the 10-mile race with a time of 54:36.4, with William O'Keefe of Granite City coming in second at 54:45.6, third place going to Jackson Collman, who had a successful season as a member of the cross country team at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. at 57:04.6, finishing in fourth place was Evan Rathgeb, who was in at 57:17.6, and CM head coach Jake Peal was fifth at 59:45.5.

Coming in sixth place was Micah Parker, who had a time of 1:00:05.2, with seventh place going to Calvin Range, who was in at 1:01:00.5, in eighth place was CM runner D.J. Dutton, whose time was 1:01:19.9, ninth place went to Noah Gallivan of Alton at 1:02:44.4 and rounding out the men's top ten was Collinsville's Justin Wieduwilt, who was in at 1:03:12.8.

Brannan was a big winner in the women's division, having a time of 1:04:01.9, with second place going to Stephanie Pruitt of Bunker Hill, who was in at 1:09:57.4. In third place was Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller, with a time of 1:11:34.7, fourth place went to Anna Stirton, who had a time of 1:11:47.3 and fifth place went to Natalie McGee, who was in at 1:14.29.5.

Maddie Keller of Troy came in sixth with a time of 1:14.55.0, with Laura Schrekenberg coming in seventh at 1:15:23.6, in eighth place was Anne Marie Mosher, coming in at 1:15:27.1, ninth place went to Beth Eman of Brentwood, Mo., with a time of 1:16:07.0 and rounding out the top ten was Cindy Purcell, who came in at 1:17:04.3.

Schlueter was the winner of the men's 5K race with a time of 16:05.0, with second place going to Calvin Allaband-Gamble, who was in at 18:20.8, while third place went to Christopher Shaw, who was in at 19:22.2, Ben Helfrich finished in fourth place at 20:06.7 and Austin Viano came in fifth at 20:18.1.

The sixth place finisher was Isaiah Kolmer, who was in at 20:22.5, with seventh place going to Hank McClaine at 20:28.8, in eighth place was Mark Klimek at 20:53.8, in ninth place was Karol Schuleter at 21:28.2 and rounding out the top ten was Logan Wilcutt at 21:30.9.

Mann took the women's 5K race with a time of 21:10.6, with Sophia Helfrich coming in second at 21:30.1, in third place was Taylor Woodring, who came in at 22:21.3, fourth place went to Sydney Keller at 22:50.2 and coming in fifth place was Alice Stinton at 23:48.5.

Placing sixth was Andrea Parker, who had a time of 24:07.3, while Isabelle McKellar was seventh at 24:12.9, Amy Denother of Godfrey came in eighth with a time of 24:14.8, Kate Mathis finished ninth at 24:36.3 and rounding out the top ten was Celia Allaband-Gamble, who had a time of 24:45.8.

