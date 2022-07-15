GODFREY - The Paddlers Swim Club Pirates of Granite City used a big win in the boys' meet to take an overall victory over Summers Port Swim Club 393-278 in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet on Tuesday night at the Summers Port club in Godfrey.

The Pirates took a big win over the Sharks on the boys side 212-120, while the Paddlers girls won a close decision over Summers Port 181-158 in the final meet for both teams before the 60th SWISA Championships meet, to be held on Sunday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

In the boys events, starting with the eight-and-under races, Ty Henesy of the Sharks won the 25-yard freestyle with a time of 21.23 seconds, with Cameron Fernandez of the Pirates winning a special six-and-under race at 30.88 seconds, while the Pirates' Sander Stout winning the 50-yard freestyle at 50.33 seconds, while his teammate, Parker Dodds, won the 25-yard breaststroke at 37.06 seconds, while Adam Hejna of Summers Port won the 25-yard backstroke at 32.84 seconds and Fernandez won a special six-and-under race, his second of the meet, at 48.67 seconds. Henesy won his second race of the night in the 25-yard butterfly at 31.22 seconds and the Pirates won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 3:07.13.

In the nine-and-10-year-old category, Paddlers' Mason Verschuyl took the 100-yard freestyle at 1:32.53, while the Sharks won the 200-yard medley relay at 3:17.67, Eli Aldridge of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 33.97 seconds, then came back to take the 100-yard individual medley at 1:38.44, while Verschuyl won the 50-yard breaststroke at 56.44 seconds, Summers Port's Brody Scheurer won the 50-yard backstroke at 1:03.19, Aldridge won his second race of the night in the 50-yard butterfly at 45.28 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:51.13.

In the 11-and-12 races, Paddlers started off on the right foot with a win from Jackson Suhre in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:00.44, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:48.72, then the Pirates' Brody Bremer won the 50-yard freestyle at 37.57 seconds. Suhre won his second race of the night by taking the 100-yard individual medley at 1:11.94, then teammate Logan Barnes won the 50-yard breaststroke at 52.37 seconds, then also won the 50-yard backstroke at 47.38 seconds, Suhre won his third race of the meet in the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 31.61 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:29.89.

In the 13-and-14-year-old category, Andrew Willaredt of the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:29.92, William Taylor of Paddlers won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:05.78, the Pirates' 200-yard medley relay team won its race at 2:20.88, Stephen Stobbs of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle at 27.72 seconds, Willaredt brought home the 100-yard individual medley at 1:21.31, Stobbs won his second race of the meet in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.72, Conor Jones of the Pirates won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:21.28, Stobbs won his third event by taking the 50-yard butterfly in 32.31 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:00.81.

In the 15-18 age group, Christopher Taylor of the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:23.03, while teammate Alexander Weaver won the 100-yard freestyle at 56.48 seconds, Paddlers' 200-yard medley relay team won its race at 1:56.53, Weaver kept the Pirates' winning streak alive in the group by taking the 50-yard freestyle at 25.47 seconds, Wyatt Loftus of Paddlers won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:07.31, Maddox Kennedy of the Pirates won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.89, Lucas Frye of Summers Port won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.80, Kennedy won his second race in the 50-yard butterfly at 26.94 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:42.53.

In the girls' meet, the eight-and-under races got underway with a win by the Sharks in the 100-yard medley relay at 1:35.13, Summers Port's Ava Moore won the 25-yard freestyle at 18.88 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, the Sharks' Sarah Drainer won at 28.19 seconds. Ellie Minton of Summers Port won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 50.04 seconds, while teammate Claire Beiser won the 25-yard breaststroke at 25.72 seconds, Moore took the 25-yard backstroke in 23.29 seconds, with Drainer winning a special six-and-under race at 32.31 seconds, Minton won the 25-yard butterfly at 23.91 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle relay went to the Sharks at 1:33.14.

In the nine-and-10-year-old division, Alexandra Suhre of the Pirates won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:11.28, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 3:21.72, Isabella Ferrell of Paddlers won the 50-yard freestyle at 45.19 seconds, Suhre won her second race of the meet with a win in the 100-yard individual medley at 1:23.32, Lydia Fernandez of the Pirates won the 50-yard breaststroke at 57.00 seconds, while the Sharks' Kaelyn Page won the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 49.41 seconds, Suhre won her third race of the meet by taking the 50-yard butterfly at 38.20 seconds and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:59.91.

In the 11-and 12-year-old category, Kathryn Gartner of Paddlers won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:09.84, while the Pirates took the 200-yard medley relay at 2:33.31, Elizabeth Weaver of the Pirates won the 50-yard freestyle at 33.09 seconds, Paddlers' Milyn Roher won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:19.33, then came back to take the 50-yard breaststroke at 39.28 seconds and teammate Kaylee Kohl won the 50-yard backstroke at 42.66 seconds. The 50-yard butterfly went to Weaver at 37.11 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay was won by the Pirates at 2:12.77.

The 13-and-14 age group saw Paddlers' Makenzie Heintz win the 100-yard freestyle at 1:09.63, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:28.50, Madelyn Pamatot of the Pirates took home the 50-yard freestyle at 34.81 seconds, teammate Faith Marana won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:17.77, Kylie Fellner of the Sharks won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:31.66, the 100-yard backstroke went to Pamatot at 1:17.69, Fellner won the 100-yard butterfly at 34.75 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay was won by the Pirates at 2:08.59.

In the 15-18 age group, Anna Moehn of the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:14.08, with teammate Claire Paule winning the 100-yard freestyle at 1:00.57, Summers Port took the 200-yard medley relay at 2:10.05, Paule won her second race of the evening by taking the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.50 seconds, the Pirates' Peyton Hatfield won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:13.69, Moehn won her second race of the meet with by taking the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:08.48, then came right back to win the 100-yard backstroke at 1:01.47, Hatfield won the 50-yard butterfly at 30.22 seconds and the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.66.

