ST. LOUIS – Watch Paddington, the famous, accident-prone bear, as he makes his St. Louis debut in Paddington Gets in a Jam Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stifel Theatre. Tickets available via Ticketmaster Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. and range from $22-54.

Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown’s housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short-tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores.

Unfortunately for Paddington his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home?

Stifel Theatre is a historic, 3100 seat theater in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Originally opened in 1934 as the Kiel Opera House, the stage welcomed some of entertainment’s greatest performers, including Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones before closing in 1991. A $78.7 million restoration of the facility began in 2010, restoring this historical gem to its original splendor, while installing state-of-the-art upgrades. The venue officially reopened on October 1, 2011. Stifel Theatre is operated by a joint venture made up of the St. Louis Blues ownership group, headed by Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, along with Chris McKee, Principal and Chief Development Officer for Clayco, and his brother Joe McKee, CEO of Paric Corporation. Naming rights for the theatre were sold in July 2018 to Stifel Financial Corp.

