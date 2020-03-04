Everyone is invited to a Pack the Place event at Nick’s Pizza on Friday, March 20 that will benefit the Carlinville Public Library

A portion of that day’s sales at Nick’s will be given to the Carlinville library. Dine-in, carryout, or delivery orders are eligible throughout the event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Owners Don and Tina Beard are known for their support of the Carlinville community, and this latest Pack the Place event is another example of their involvement.

“We really appreciate what Don and Tina are doing for us,” said Carlinville library board member Sarah Gillen, who is coordinating the event. “This will really help the library, and we hope everyone in the area takes part.”

During the event, customers should mention their orders are for the Carlinville Public Library.

Nick’s Pizza is located at 201 McCausland in Carlinville, across from the high school. The phone number for Nick’s is 217- 854-4544.

