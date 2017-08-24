CHICAGO - Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in July in all of Illinois’ metropolitan areas and all but two counties, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in nine of the metropolitan areas, decreased in four and were unchanged in one.

“The rate of job growth has lessened in most metros that showed gains,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “While the gains in the Chicago area over the past year are promising, the drop in the unemployment rate is mostly due to the decline in the labor force.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in nine metro areas, with the largest increases in: Carbondale-Marion (+2.3 percent, +1,300), Springfield (+2.2 percent, +2,500), Bloomington (+2.1 percent, +1,900), and Lake (+2.1 percent, +8,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +23,800). Illinois businesses lost jobs in four metro areas including: Danville (-1.4 percent, -400), Decatur (-0.8 percent, -400), and the Quad Cities (-0.5 percent, -900).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Mining and Construction (nine of 14), Professional and Business Services (nine of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2017 with July 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.9 percent in July 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in July 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and it is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Area employers advertised for 5,600 openings in May and approximately 81 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

The July 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 5.0 percent, a decrease of (-0.9%) from the July 2016 rate of 5.9 percent. The data is not seasonallyadjusted.

The number of employed individuals increased by 846 to 327,161 in July 2017 from326,315in July 2016. The labor force decreased by 2,217 to 344,513 in July 2017 from 346,730 in July 2016. In July 2017, there were 17,352unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 3,063 compared to the July 2016 total unemployed, 20,415.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,700).

Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+1,100), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+200), Government (+200), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Retail Trade (+100) in July 2017 compared to July 2016.

Decreases in employment over the year included Other Services (-300), Information (-100), Professional and Business Services (-100), and Financial Activities (-100).

