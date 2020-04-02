The owners of Pig on a Wing Food Truck, Steve Walker and his fiancé, Meaghan Eakes, who had formerly been located in the Hansen’s Meat Market parking lot and the Medford Food Mart in Jerseyville, have taken to the road to share their amazing food with the Alton area residents.

Today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. they are working from the parking lot of Pete’s Lounge at 100 Big Arch Rd in Alton. The owners are serving up sandwiches and soups from different locations each day for lunch during the same hours each day. Friday, they will be at Roberts Ford and they have been talking with the owner of Tony’s Restaurant and are hoping to have a recurring spot in the Tony’s parking lot in the near future. They are excited to bring their tasty creations to the Alton area and hope people will stop and try out the specials they offer each afternoon. Their daily location and specials list can be found on their Facebook page.

