ALTON - Felicia Breen and Chad Nelson from Mississippi Mud Pottery welcomed Jan and Joe Desherlia of Grafton to be the first of the 2018 Meetings of the Great Rivers Local Legends Thursday morning at the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau's annual Tourism Summit.

"Over the past year we've had the honor of being a part of the inaugural class of the Local Legends of the Meeting of the Great Rivers along with other greats like Ben and Trudi Allen of The Loading Dock and Ann Badasch with My Just Deserts," Breen said.

Breen said although the beautiful landscape of the Riverbend makes the area unique what truly makes the Riverbend special are the people.

"Our community continues to come together with positive energy, hard work and support for each other. Without community support business like ours might not have survived and might not continue to thrive," Breen added.

Nelson said the DeSherlias have had a steadfast love since high school and razor shape focus on building something incredible with the Grafton Harbor.

"These two visionaries and entrepreneur transformed their family's bold dreams into passionate realities," Nelson said as Jan and Joe DeSherlia of Grafton Harbor were welcomed in the newest class of Local Legends.

