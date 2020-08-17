ALTON - The Owens Illinois Employees Reunion Committee has voted to cancel this years 37th annual reunion, scheduled for October 3. Taking in the ages and health conditions of most of the group's members and the COVID-19 Pandemic, the committee felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel this year. The committee did pledge to continue the event when things get back to normal.

Alton, Illinois, was home to the world's largest glass bottle plant and it closed 37 years ago this October. It provided thousands of good paying jobs for 110 years.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This reunion was for O-I employees at the #7 Bottle Plant, Mold Shop, Pattern Shop, Foundry, Godfrey Machine Shop and also accepted people who worked at other Owens Illinois plants throughout the country.

Anyone wishing to get on the mailing list is to contact: Bob Myers, Committee Chairman (618) 917-4919.

More like this:

Hartford Bakery, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Hazelnuts in "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style ½ Loaf"
Jul 10, 2025
Bethalto School District's Board of Education Restructures Committees
Today
Godfrey Business Spotlight: Hendrickson Collision Repair Offers Quality Workmanship
Jun 16, 2025
Christmas in July Event Will Raise Money for Community Christmas
Jul 14, 2025
Centerstone Hosts Resource Fair, Introduces New Integrated Care Team
Today

 