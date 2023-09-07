ALTON - Owen Robien doesn’t take the easy path. The ambitious Alton High School senior is determined to finish high school on a high note.

For these reasons, Owen Robien is a Hayner Public Library District’s Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Robien has been involved in a wide range of extracurriculars throughout his high school career. He had successful terms in Student Council and as a participant on the Scholar Bowl team.

Robien became involved with the Biology Club during his junior year, and he remains an active member. With a 4.6 GPA and four years on the high honor roll, Robien also recently joined the National Honor Society and the nationwide mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. His passion for science and math have guided him as he makes decisions about what he wants to do after graduation.

When the school day ends, Robien is off to Walgreens to put in hours at his part-time job. He also regularly volunteers, especially during summer months.

“I volunteer every Memorial Day at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Edwardsville to raise flags for the soldiers who are buried there,” he explained.

Robien doesn’t have a lot of free time between his job, extracurriculars and busy class schedule. But if he’s available, you can probably find him with his friends and family. Bonus points if he’s at the bowling alley or on the golf course, which are his favorite pastimes.

“I like to go bowling with my friends as often as I can,” he added. “I also like to go golfing with my family whenever I have the chance.”

Now that it’s his senior year, he also spends a lot of time filling out college applications. Robien plans to attend a four-year university to major in both microbiology and biomedical engineering. It’s ambitious, but his accomplishments have already proven he’s up for the challenge.

Congratulations to Owen for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

