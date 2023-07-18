SOUTH ROXANA — Mayor Barbara Overton has announced her resignation from her position due to health-related concerns.

"We express our deepest gratitude to Mayor Overton for her commitment to the village and we wish her a fast and full recovery," South Roxana City Administration/Police Chief Bob Coles of South Roxana, said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce T.J. Callahan will assume the role of Mayor Pro Tempore. Mr. Callahan is looking forward to working closely with our community and current board members to move South Roxana forward in the right direction. He brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role, and we're confident in his ability to continue leading South Roxana.

"In other exciting community news, our new Recreation Committee of trustee Greg Adams and Anna Broadfoot, have been preparing for a lot of community events slated over the next couple of years. We eagerly anticipate the enthusiasm, fellowship, and shared community spirit these events will foster.

"Further bolstering our commitment to community engagement, we're thrilled to share that ground will be broken in summer 2024 for our new Senior Center. This facility will offer a multitude of opportunities for events and activities, serving as a vibrant hub for our residents to gather, engage, and thrive."

Coles added: "In honor of this significant milestone, we are asking for public input to help us name our new community center. Your suggestions and creative ideas are essential in shaping our shared community identity. Let's come together to usher in a new era of community engagement, unity, and progress. We are South Roxana, and together, we will continue to flourish."

