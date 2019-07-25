Oversized Tractor-Trailer Becomes Stuck on Hartford Railroad Tracks
July 25, 2019 4:40 PM July 25, 2019 4:41 PM
Listen to the story
HARTFORD - An oversized tractor-trailer became stuck on Hartford railroad tracks at Delmar and Hawthorne on Thursday morning.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
A train stopped on the railroad tracks and traffic was blocked after the incident occurred and assistance was called for the tractor-trailer. Hartford Police was on scene to handle traffic.
Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.
More like this:
Lewis And Clark State Historic Site Hosts Explorers Prince Maximilian And Karl Bodmer Presentation On April 12
6 days ago
Lewis and Clark in Illinois, Discussion By Brad Winn, Historian, Set At Farley Music Hall In Elsah
Mar 4, 2025
Wood River Township Supervisor Retiring From Position To Focus On Career As Madison County Treasurer
Mar 18, 2025