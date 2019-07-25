Oversized Tractor-Trailer Becomes Stuck on Hartford Railroad Tracks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARTFORD - An oversized tractor-trailer became stuck on Hartford railroad tracks at Delmar and Hawthorne on Thursday morning. Article continues after sponsor message A train stopped on the railroad tracks and traffic was blocked after the incident occurred and assistance was called for the tractor-trailer. Hartford Police was on scene to handle traffic. Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending