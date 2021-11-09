ALTON – The Overnight Warming Center of Alton (OWCA) is hosting a Sleep Out fundraiser on Thursday, November 11 at LaMay’s Catering (909 East Broadway, Alton). Participants of the fundraiser will sleep outside from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Sleep Out event is an opportunity to bring awareness to the experiences of our unhoused neighbors, and it will be a fundraising event for the OWCA. The goal is to raise funds for the center and its guests.

Community members can donate to the event at givebutter.com/OWCASleepOut2021.

The Overnight Warming Center provides a safe and warm place for unhoused neighbors on nights that are 20 degrees or colder. The center is completely run by volunteers from the community.

About Overnight Warming Centers

Alton Overnight Warming Centers is a collaborative approach to addressing a critical need for persons experiencing homelessness during the coldest nights of the year. Although there are some existing daytime warming shelter locations in our community, there are no places for our unhoused neighbors to go at night, except for the OWCA. As the only nighttime warming shelter, this organization is vital to our unhoused neighbor’s survival.

