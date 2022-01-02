Listen to the story

ALTON - The Overnight Warming Centers of Alton was activated for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Temperatures were freezing cold and dropped in the teens on Jan. 2.

One center is located at 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton and doors opened there at 5 p.m.

Anyone who has other questions about future days can contact Deliverance Temple at (618) 465-0463

Any others who have warming centers open, send them to news@riverbender.com.