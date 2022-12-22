Overnight Warming Center Opens Tonight At 5 p.m.
December 22, 2022 2:04 PM December 23, 2022 9:56 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - With the increasingly colder temperatures throughout the day, Overnight Warming Centers in Alton will open their doors tonight beginning at 5 p.m.
Overnight Warming Centers is located at Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. 6th St. in Alton.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Follow Overnight Warming Centers Alton on Facebook for updates.
More like this:
SHC Foundation Golf Tournament Experiences Most Successful Year Ever, Benefitting Annie’s Hope and Overnight Warming Locations
Yesterday