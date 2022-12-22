Overnight Warming Center Opens Tonight At 5 p.m.ALTON - With the increasingly colder temperatures throughout the day, Overnight Warming Centers in Alton will open their doors tonight beginning at 5 p.m.

Overnight Warming Centers is located at Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. 6th St. in Alton.

