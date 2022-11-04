ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center of Alton (OWCA) is hosting a Sleep Out fundraiser on Thursday, November 10 at Lincoln Douglas Square (100 Market St. Alton, IL). Participants of the fundraiser will sleep outside from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Sleep Out event is an opportunity to bring awareness to the experiences of our unhoused neighbors, and it will be a fundraising event for the OWCA. The goal is to raise $15,000 this year for the center and its guests.

Community members can sign up or donate to the event at givebutter.com/OWCASleepOut2022.

These funds go directly to helping continue to run the center and help the overnight guests.

The Overnight Warming Center provides a safe and warm place for unhoused neighbors on nights that are 20 degrees or colder. The center is completely run by volunteers from the community. Learn more about the center on our Facebook page at facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton.

About Overnight Warming Centers Alton

Overnight Warming Centers is a collaborative approach to addressing a critical need for persons experiencing homelessness during the coldest nights of the year. Although there are some existing day time warming shelter locations in our community, there are no places for our unhoused neighbors to go at night, except for the OWCA. As the only nighttime warming shelter, this organization is vital to our unhoused neighbor’s survival.

