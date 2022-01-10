ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center of Alton is activating at 5 p.m. Monday, January 10, at the Deliverance Temple Church at 1125 East 6th St. in Alton.

Temperatures are projected to drop to 17 degrees in the St. Louis area on Monday night. Temps should rise to a projected 45 degrees and a low of 33 degrees on Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: