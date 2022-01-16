ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center in Alton is doing a midseason push for more volunteers to help care for the most vulnerable neighbors on the coldest nights of the year.

Residents are urged to join a movement for mercy that includes over 75 other volunteers — your friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

"Over the next two weeks, we need 30 more people to sign up for roles including Overnight Monitors (in three-hour shifts)," the Overnight Warming Center officials said. "Hospitality (evening or morning), and Communication Directors. Help us finish the season strong as another wave of cold weather is on its way."

Fill out the Volunteer Application at:

Article continues after sponsor message

bit.ly/AltonWarmingCenters today

"We will do a drawing for three new volunteers to each receive a $25 gift card to Germania, Old Bakery, Post Commons, etc., once they’ve begun to serve," the officials said.

Email AltonWarmingCenters@gmail.com for more info and visit:

Facebook.com/OvernightWarmingCentersAlton

More like this: