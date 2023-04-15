EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that road repairs on Illinois 159 between E. Country Lane near Collinsville to Center Grove Road in Edwardsville will require intermittent overnight lane closures beginning, weather permitting, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

All lanes will be open by 7 a.m. each morning. The lane closures associated with this portion of the project are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

