ST. LOUIS - An overnight Amber Alert on a 10-month-old girl who had been determined to be “critical and unstable” at the hospital has been canceled.

St. Louis County Police authorities said the Amber Alert was issued after police said the child's 24-year-old mother took her from Children’s Hospital in the Central West End, violating at least two previous orders.

St. Louis County Police said the 10-month-old girl was brought to Children’s Hospital appeared drastically underweight. The 10-month-old weighed only 13 pounds and the average weight for a 10-month-old girl is 13 pounds.

The Amber Alert lasted more than two hours before it was canceled. St. Louis County Police said a protective custody order was issued for the child, but the mother took the child out of Children's Hospital in St. Louis against the protective custody and doctors' orders.

