GODFREY - The purchase of over $69,000 worth of items for the continuing improvement of Glazebrook Park was approved during the Finance Committee meeting just before the Godfrey Village Board meeting on May 2. Among the items approved are picnic tables, new grills, Splash Pad fencing/signage, and more.

The full list of items is as follows: Eight 6-foot picnic tables ($7,234.40)

Four round picnic tables, four umbrellas, and four umbrella anchors ($5,653.59)

13 trash receptacles with liners and lids ($6,488.29)

A fence around the splash pad ($26,608.00)

Two grills for new pavilions ($493.94)

One “Rules” sign for the pickleball courts ($90.00)

One “Rules” sign for the splash pad ($90.00)

Matching funds towards the 2023 Metro East Park & Recreation Park and Trail Grant. (Up to but not exceeding $22,377.86)

The total cost of these items is $69,036.08. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said all items are funded through the Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant.

Committee members also approved a preliminary Engineering Services Agreement with Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab for the Storeyland Drive Culvert Replacement project in an amount not to exceed $21,270.00.

There weren’t many items for the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees to take action on at their meeting directly afterward, but the meeting began with Mayor Mike McCormick proclaiming May 4, 2023 as a National Day of Prayer for the Village of Godfrey.

The board unanimously approved an ordinance amending the zoning classification from “M-1” Manufacturing to “R-3” Single Family Residential for a property in the 6200 block of Isabel Street in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trustees decided to take no action on an item that would have allowed Kingdom Business Leaders to use the Village Hall on the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Mayor McCormick noted that the village has turned down similar requests from organizations like the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in the past. Several trustees indicated they were not familiar with the Kingdom Business Leaders, and there was no representative for the organization present at the meeting to comment further. No action was taken on that item at this meeting.

Prior to the Village Board meeting, Trustee Ben Allen said tonight will “probably” be his last time conducting a Public Safety meeting - the Public Safety Commission meeting itself was very short, as there were no action items on the agenda.

“My experience with the Safety Committee has been very good … I’ve had a great experience with it,” Allen said.

Towards the end of the Village Board meeting, Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile thanked her colleagues and said she’s appreciated her time serving on the Village Board.

“I would just like to say it’s been quite an honor these last four years to serve on this board with my esteemed colleagues, I’ve learned a lot - enjoyed not every minute of it, but most of it - and I just am very honored to have the opportunity.”

Trustee Jeff Weber noted that while he and Woulfe-Beile did not always agree, he was always glad to hear her opinions and said she’s even changed his opinion on some things over the years.

A full recording of the May 2 meeting can be watched at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: