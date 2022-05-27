PIASA - AmyDee Bachman just concluded an exceptional track and field career with the Southwestern Piasa Birds girls track and field team at the IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.

AmyDee is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern. She recorded a jump of 9.05 meters at state.

The Southwestern coaches said AmyDee has excellent leaping ability and has been a very hard worker throughout the season.

Often on weekends, she wanted to be out there practicing and in the end, it resulted in her qualifying for the state meet from the sectional.

AmyDee set a goal to clear 30 feet in the season and she did with a 9.42 meters jump, a 30-11.5 result in inches.

“It was just fun,” she said of the track and field season. “It meant a lot to me to compete at state.

"I had not been to state before in high school or middle school and it was fun to be able to do it my last year."

AmyDee said other than competing at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University for the state track and field meet, her other biggest moment of the 2022 season was "qualifying for state at the sectional.”

AmyDee plans to attend Southern Illinois University and room with her best friend Emily Lowis, also a Piasa Birds state qualifier in the pole vault.

