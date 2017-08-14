JERSEYVILLE - Outrageous Outdoors will be holding their third annual Whitetail and Waterfowl Event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26.

The event will include representatives from several different manufactures with information and demonstrations, a duck calling competition, food from Big Daddy's BBQ and Parker Bows will have their Crossbow Challenge trailer.

Bob Jones, owner of Outrageous Outdoors, said there will also be a give away for one lucky winner at the end of the day Saturday.

"Anybody that comes into the store, if they spend $200 or more they get two chances in the drawing. If they just sign up they'll get one chance," he said. "We going to be drawing probably for a handgun."

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to all the vendors and sales on ammunition and guns there will be a corn hole competition, and if enough kids are present there will be a youth duck calling competition also.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jones said it's going to be a real fun couple of days.

"We'll have free popcorn," He said. "We might even give away a few other things during the day. Last year we gave away something once an hour. As you come in and participate put your name in the drum and once an hour we draw a name out."

More information about the event can be found on their Facebook or on their website.

More like this: