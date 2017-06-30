Summer Programs Come to Refuge

A Nature Journaling Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on July 8 at the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will learn the basics of journaling, nature sketching and outdoor discovery through observations. A short hike on the Wildlife Haven Trail will provide inspiration for journal entries. Each participant will be provided with a nature journal to take home. Participants should register by July 7.

For one last adventure before school starts, the Outdoor Explorers Day Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 8-10 at the refuge visitor center. This free three-day, day-camp will introduce children entering grades 3-5 to various outdoor activities including hiking, geocaching, canoeing, bird watching, and much more. Space is limited, register by July 21. Children should bring their own lunch and snacks and dress to be outside most of the day.

As monarch butterflies begin migrating south, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to become citizen scientists and report monarch butterfly sightings and seasonal changes in the environment during the Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the refuge visitor center. Participants should register by Aug. 18.

At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly's life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarchs to their backyards. Then participants will have the opportunity to register to become a citizen scientist with Journey North and share monarch butterfly sightings. Participants should wear sturdy shoes for walking and bring a notebook.

For more information or to register for these programs, call (618) 883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

Rend Lake sees new fish attractions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District installed 100 new fishing structures in the Jackie Branch Boat Ramp area. The staff at Rend Lake partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to install 50 spider blocks and 50 porcupine balls along the shoreline and breakwater in the cove. This is expected to improve fishing from both the shoreline and by boat.

The new habitat improvement program, in addition to the yearly installation of donated Christmas tree sets, has been prompted by a $10,000 grant from the Reservoir Fisheries Habitat Partnership Grant and the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service. The grant has allowed Rend Lake to purchase the supplies needed to build 700 spider blocks and 150 Porcupine balls. This will improve over 28 more locations with structure for the fish to hide in. Half of these locations will address improving popular shoreline fishing locations.

For more information, email the Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center at RendInfo@usace.army.mil or phone (618) 724-2493.

Walleye and sauger stockings update at Lake Shelbyville

It appears that walleye and sauger fishermen at Lake Shelbyville will soon enjoy better fishing action.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently released walleye, averaging 1-3/4 to 1-7/8 inches long, from the Fin and Feathers Nursery Pond located near Sullivan, IL. The fish were being raised in the nursery pond but had to be directly released into the Lake on May 25 due to water level being higher than normal and rising above the ponds outlet pipe.

However, additional stockings of walleye and sauger, a close relative of the walleye were recently released in different location in Lake Shelbyville. These releases occurred at several times.

On May 19, approximately 26, 601 walleye averaging 1.6 inches were released at Bethany Boat Ramp. On May 25, some 30,765 walleye measuring 1.4 inches were released at the Illinois Natural History Station. Then on June 1, biologist released another 157,620 sauger about 1.5 inches in length at the Illinois Natural History Station.

The fish were released in areas along the Kaskaskia River where they have a higher density of forage to survive on. Shelbyville walleye fishing has been excellent. This can be contributed increased number of stocked walleye/suager and natural recruitment of walleye.

For more information concerning the walleye/sauger harvest and stocking you can contact Natural Resources Specialist Lee Mitchell at (217) 774-3951, ext. 7012 or Illinois Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mike Mounce at (217) 345-2420.

Carlyle Lake Fireworks scheduled

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake has announced their always popular Independence Day celebration. This year’s event is scheduled for July 1 with plenty of fun and family friendly activities at the Dam West Recreation Area. As always, all activities are free of charge and open to the public.

Activities include the annual sandcastle building contest and volleyball tournament. Registration for the sand volleyball tournament and sandcastle building contest begins at 12:30 p.m. Participants may register for contests at the water safety tent located on the south side of Dam West Beach.

Sandcastle contest participants may begin as soon as they are registered and the volleyball tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. Park Rangers will also be on the beach at 12:30 p.m. presenting water safety activities. These activities focus on educating participants on the importance of water safety while recreating near or on the water.

Music from the “Jam” may be heard from Picnic Shelter 2 in the Dam West Day Use Area beginning at 1 p.m. A total of five bands scheduled to perform.

The Fireworks Spectacular begins at dusk and will be set off from Point 1, across from the Dam West Boat Ramp. Viewing of the fireworks can best be seen from the top of the Dam, Dam West Day Use Area, Dam East Recreation Area or from the water.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.

