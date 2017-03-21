GODFREY - The 5A's Animal Shelter, located at 4530 N. Alby in Godfrey, was once shrouded in darkness following sunset, its executive director, Ric Jun said.

That all changed with a recent gift of two light poles from Ameren Illinois, Jun said. The poles were installed in the time span of "half a day," Jun said, and Ameren Illinois even returned to level the ground, plant grass seed and cover it with straw. He said those lights were extremely necessary for the shelter, which Jun said is "pitch black" after sunset.

"This place at nighttime is especially dark, especially in the winter, it's horrible around here," Jun said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jun said the 5A's board have discussed the need for additional lighting internally, and said a "friend of the shelter" made a call to Ameren Illinois on the shelter's behalf. He said that call allowed the "right people to come take a look." Soon after that look, Ameren Illinois installed the light poles, which has allowed the entire left side of the shelter to be lit after sunset.

"You can see at night now, we have shadows," Jun said. "We had a couple of lights on the driveway, but it didn't help."

The lack of light made animal drop-offs difficult as well as finding one's way around the premises after board meetings, Jun said. He said the generosity of Ameren Illinois was "wonderful."

"I think it's wonderful," he said. "We can't thank them enough. They're a good neighbor and sponsor."

More like this: